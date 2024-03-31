Eid collection @ Karupalli

Bangladesh Rural Development Boards sales and exhibition center Karupalli has brought colorful clothes for Eid.

The color and design of these self-designed clothes have the aesthetic mood of Eid. These clothes are made of comfortable fabric including cotton.

These include handloom cotton sarees, jamdani sarees, Banarasi sarees, three-pieces, fatuas, shirts, Punjabi and childrens wear. These clothes are designed through different types of handwork with different prints.

Apart from this, Karupalli, a handicraft and cottage industry, has a variety of indigenous jewellery, gifts and handicrafts made by rural women. The prices of these clothes and products of Karupalli are within the reach of buyers.