Bangladesh gets $1,996.85m remittances in March

Bangladesh received remittances of around $1,996.85 million sent by Bangladeshi expatriates during March in the fiscal 2024-25.

According to the available data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), state-owned banks brought in $261.77 million while 43 private sector banks brought in $1691.70 million in remittances.

Among them, the highest $491.79 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

State-owned Agrani Bank PLC came second as it channeled $148.75 million while private commercial lender BRAC Bank PLC brought the third-highest amount of $ 125.23 million.