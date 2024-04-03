Four cooperation documents likely to be signed with Brazil

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on April 7-8 to further strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday confirmed the visit of his Brazilian counterpart, reports UNB.

He said there is a possibility of signing an agreement on technical assistance and three MoUs on sports, agriculture, and defence during the visit of the Brazilian Foreign Minister.

Hasan described the visit of the Foreign Minister of Brazil as very significant.

He said a large business delegation of 24 members will accompany the Foreign Minister.

“Our FBCCI will meet with them. We import edible oil and other products from Brazil. Our exports to South America remain largely unexplored,” he said.

Hasan said Brazil is a big country, and their purchasing power is also high. “So there is a great opportunity to increase trade relations with them.”

During the visit, the Brazilian Foreign Minister will have a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan.

The government of Brazil earlier congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her recent election victory.

Brazil expressed its willingness to continue deepening relations with Bangladesh, in favour of the development of both countries, the promotion of South-South cooperation, and the fight against poverty, hunger, and climate crisis.

Brazil-Bangladesh diplomatic relations, established in 1972, have strengthened in recent years.

In 2023, President Lula and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

Last year, bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Brazil reached the US$2.3 billion mark.