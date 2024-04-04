Ex-JaPa lawmaker Kader Khan jailed for four years

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced former Jatiya Party lawmaker Dr Col (Retd) Abdul Kader Khan to four years’ in a case filed against him over amassing wealth beyond his known sources.

Besides, he was fined Tk 61,92,791.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-9’s judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman pronounced the judgement. However, he was acquitted from the offence as the charges of concealing wealth information could not be proved against him.

The bench assistant of the court concerned Saiful Islam Mithu stated it.

Earlier, Kader Khan was brought to the court from prison over the pronouncement of judgement. Then he was sent to prison again with the order of punishment.

Kader Khan was arrested from his Bogura residence in February 2017 for his alleged involvement in the gruesome killing of former Gaibandha-1 constituency’s MP Manjurul Islam Liton. After several days, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched an investigation into his illegal property.

The ACC’s deputy assistant director filed a case against Kader Khan with Ramna Police Station in Dhaka on May 26, 2019 on charge of amassing huge wealth beyond his known sources and concealing information in the list of his wealth.

It was stated in the report that Abdul Kader Khan had concealed the information about Tk 24,42,770 while submitting the details of his property to the ACC.

Investigation officer of the case ACC’s assistant director Noor Alam submitted chargesheet to the court on January 10 last year. Later, the court ordered trial of the case through the charge framing.