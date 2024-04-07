Schedule of 5 Eid jamaats at Baitul Mukarram

Like other years, five Eid congregations (jamaats) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the day of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am, while the next two, three and fourth jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque senior pesh Imam Hafez Mawlana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.

Hafez Mawlana Md Ehsanul Haque will conduct the second one, while Mawlana Muhiuddin Kashem, Dr Mawlana Abu Saleh Patowari and Mawlana Imran Bin Nuruddin will conduct the other three congregations

If any imam is absent in these five jamaats, Islamic Foundation’s Mawlana Mohammad Nur Uddin will act as an alternative Imam.

An Islamic Foundation press release said these on Sunday.