2.5 crore toll collected in 24 hrs at Bangabandhu Bridge

Due to the increase in extra traffic on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, the number of vehicles crossing on the Bangabandhu Bridge and the toll collection have doubled compared to normal.

However, there was no traffic jam on the highway despite increased traffic pressure.

According to Bangabandhu Bridge site office sources, 29,780 vehicles crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge from 6 am on Sunday (7th April) to 6 am on Monday (8 April) (in 24 hours) and Tk 2,50,89,200 tolls were collected.

Of these, 15,85 vehicles cross the eastern part of Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail. 1,85,40,050 toll has been collected. And 14,694 vehicles crossed the western part of the Sirajganj. 1,32,35,150 toll has been collected. A total of 2,710 motorcycles crossed the bridge.

In this regard, Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office Executive Engineer Ahsanul Kabir Pavel said a total of 18 toll booths have been installed on both sides of the bridge to ease traffic jam and four booths for motorcycles have been installed.