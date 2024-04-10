Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the moon of Shawwal month of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

President Mohammed Sahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here at 8.30 am tomorrow.

If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, it will be held at 9 am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here.

Another congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be held at 8:30 am at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the Eid day.

Besides, five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am respectively.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to offer the prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr along with hundreds of people from all walks of life at the National Eidgah Maidan. Apart from the head of the state, the country’s noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will also say their prayers there.

The Eid jamaat will be held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangement has been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the national Eidgah. DMP has taken five-tier security measures to ensure law and order during Eid-ul-Fitr.