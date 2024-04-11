President Shahabuddin for standing by the poor, Palestinians

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday urged the affluent people of the society to stand by the poor as well as the oppressed people of Palestine.

The Head of State, in a congratulatory speech delivered on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Credentials Hall of Bangabhaban, called upon the countrymen to enjoy the joys of Eid together with all, irrespective of the rich and the poor,reports BSS.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most important religious festivals of Muslims, he extended his sincere greetings to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.

Many people around the world are passing through indescribable sufferings due to war and domination, including Palestine territory, even during this holy Eid occasion, the President mentioned.

Strongly condemning the brutality in Palestine, he said, “It is our moral duty as a human being to stand by them. Do your best to ease their sufferings .”

President Shahabuddin said everybody should remember that sorrow can be experienced alone but one has to rejoice the joy with everyone.

“Let Eid build a bond of friendship, harmony and unity amongst all. . . Let the teachings of Eid-ul-Fitr spread to all, build a prosperous Bangladesh in the days to come,” the President hoped.

Terming Islam as a religion of peace and welfare, the Head of State said, human values, equality, mutual co-existence and cooperation – these noble messages and ideals of Islam should be spread among all.

President Shahabuddin said neighbours, relatives and friends should not be deprived of the joy of Eid.

He urged everyone to work unitedly to build a hunger-free, poverty-free, happy and prosperous ‘Smart Bangladesh’ and the Sonar Bangla, envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

Earlier, the President and his wife Dr Rebeka Sultana exchanged Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President’s family members, Religious Minister Md. Faridul Haque Khan, MP, and secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban were also present there.

Mohammed Shahabuddin exchanged Eid greetings with people from all walks of life, including the chief justice, ministers, senior politicians, diplomats, valiant freedom fighters, judges, intellectuals, journalists, poets, writers, teachers and civil and military officials.