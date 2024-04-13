Delicious ways to use your leftover rice

For a home cook, perhaps the biggest challenge is determining what to do with leftover dishes and rice after dinner. While there’s little variation in reheating daal, veggies, and curries for the next day, cooked rice offers endless possibilities, particularly in Indian households where it’s a staple. So, if you’re seeking a quick, inventive way to repurpose leftover rice for your family or yourself the next day, read on because there’s a lot to explore in tantalizing your taste buds.

The old classic fried rice

Combine rice with capsicum, grated carrots, beans, eggs, some protein, soy sauce, and a splash of vinegar. Yes, you guessed it right. Transforming these basic ingredients into a cult favorite fried rice is foolproof. Packed with veggies and protein, crisped to perfection, this recipe is ideal for a quick indulgence when you’re worn out the next day and craving simplicity.

Leftover rice kheer

In an Indian household, a heartwarming kheer recipe doesn’t necessitate a special occasion. While traditionally made with ‘gobindobhog rice,’ you can take an easier route by using your leftover cooked rice for kheer. Boil milk, add sugar, saffron, and cardamom, and let it simmer. Then, introduce the cooked rice and allow it to boil for a minute. Serve after garnishing with chopped dry fruits.

Make a burrito

If you find yourself with leftover rotis and rice, opt for a burrito lunch the next day. Simply fill the roti with rice, grilled protein, lettuce, beans, sauce, tomatoes, veggies, and plenty of cheese.

Lemon rice

With just a few basic ingredients, whip up this one-pot refreshing, tangy, and delectable lemon rice dish perfect for a light lunch or dinner.

Crispy rice fritters

For a tea or coffee accompaniment, crispy rice fritters are a delightful way to enjoy your leftover cooked rice. Mix in corn starch, onions, grated carrot, herbs, and salt, then flatten and fry them. Serve with mayo and ketchup for ultimate enjoyment.

With a few minor tweaks and upgrades, leftover cooked rice can transform into a culinary delight with the ideas mentioned above.