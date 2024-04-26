Bangladesh participates in ‘Japan IT Week’

Bangladesh participated in Japan IT Week, Spring, 2024 held from April 24- 26, 2024 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed and Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority G S M Jafarullah, ndc, inaugurated Bangladesh Pavilion on April 24.

In the evening on the same day, Embassy of Bangladesh organized a seminar titled ‘Digital Bangladesh: Your IT Destination’ at the Seminar Hall of Tokyo Big Sight, in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).

Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed in his speech urged Japanese companies to invest in Bangladesh.

G S M Jafarullah, ndc, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, highlighted investment opportunists in the Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh. Senior Director of JETRO Yukihide Nakayama spoke about the business environment in Bangladesh while Masahiro Horikawa, CEO of BJIT Inc. shared his business experiences in Bangladesh.

Dr. Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy delivered a presentation on support services to Japanese companies by the Embassy. On behalf of BASIS, Rejwanur Kabir, COO, Destiny Inc. explained about Bangladesh’s thriving IT sector, investment and business opportunities for Japanese companies and strength of exhibitor companies.

Japan IT Week is one of the major events on information technology in Asia. This year around 900 exhibitors from 20 countries across the world participated in the event. Seventeen Bangladeshi IT companies participated in the event under the auspices of Hi-Tech Park Authority. Japanese companies showed keen interest to Bangladeshi IT companies, and it is expected that Bangladesh’s participation in this fair will help boost Bangladesh’s IT and ITES export to Japan.

On the evening of 26th April, Bangladesh Embassy organized an opinion exchange and networking event on “Promoting Bangladesh’s IT & ITES Sector in Japan” at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy with the participation of the Bangladeshi exhibitors of Japan IT Week, Bangladeshi IT professionals in Japan and embassy officials.