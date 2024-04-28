3-day heat alert extended

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning extended the heat alert for three more days as the ongoing heatwave is expected to continue for the next 72 hours.

“Due to increasing moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase. The 72-hour heat alert started from today and will continue till April 30,” according to the warning notice of the meteorological department.

The heatwave have been continuing in the country since March 31. It may decrease from first week of May through heavy rainfall, the met office predicted.