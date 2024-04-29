New Zealand announces squad for T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand have become the first team to unveil their squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 2024.

Led by the experienced batter Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have opted for a squad brimming with familiar faces.

Spearheading the bowling attack will be the potent duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, their pace a proven weapon in international cricket. Joining them is a well-rounded bowling unit featuring Mitchell Santner, the reliable spinner, Lockie Ferguson with his express pace, and the versatile James Neesham.

The batting lineup boasts a mix of power and finesse. Williamson, the captain, will be joined by the explosive openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway. Middle-order stalwarts Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman bring experience and stability to the batting core. Youngster Rachin Ravindra, with his ability to bat and bowl, adds further depth to the squad.

Head coach Gary Stead has expressed his confidence in the chosen players and congratulated them for their selection.

New Zealand will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 7th in Guyana. They’ll face further challenges from co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea within Group C.

With a determined leader and a balanced squad, New Zealand will be aiming to clinch the T20 World Cup title in coming June.

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee