Youth killed in Habiganj road accident

A youth was killed in a road accident on the Habiganj-Shaistaganj road at Bhangerpool area under Habiganj Sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Mia, 30, son of late Mannan Mia, a resident of Umednagar village under the upazila.

Locals and Eye witnesses said the accident took place when a Shaitaganj-bound motorbike collided head-on with a Habiganj-bound CNG-run auto rickshaw at about 12.15pm, leaving Ratan dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the dead body from the spot and sent the to Habiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Shaistaganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Moinul Islam confirmed the matter and added that the both vehicles have been seized and necessary legal action is being taken in this regard.