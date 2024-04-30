10 die of heatstroke in 7 days, 3 in 24hrs: DGHS

Ten people have died of heatstroke in the last seven days across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, three died in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday. Two were residents of Madaripur, while one from Chattogram. They all were men.

Five people were admitted to different hospitals in the country due to heat stroke.

Among the total deceased, eight were men and two were women.

Health directorate officials said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room collected the data at government hospitals across the country from April 22.

Each of death was reported in Chuadanga, Khulna, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat, Bandarban districts.