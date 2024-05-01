Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series: Equations and statistics

Bangladesh are set to face Zimbabwe in the five-match T20 series, with the first game starting from May 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

The Tigers are looking forward to regaining momentum and confidence in this series after losing against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Zimbabwe are taking this series as an ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe always provide an exciting battle for the fans and audiences. These two sides have met 20 times where Bangladesh came out victorious 13 times and Zimbabwe won seven of them. They have fought in seven bilateral series, of which Bangladesh won three and Zimbabwe won only 1. The rest were a tie.

However, Zimbabwe is the winner of the last series between these two sides in Zimbabwe 2022. On the other hand, Bangladesh won the last game between these two sides in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudullah Riyad, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Afif Hossain.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, and Richard Ngarava.