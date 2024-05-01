Fuel prices hiked for month of May

The government has increased the prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane for the month of May. And the new prices will come into effect from May 1.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a notification on Tuesday in this regard fixing the new prices of all fuels.

With the new rate, the price of diesel and kerosene increased by Tk 1 per litre to Tk 107, petrol by Tk 2.5 per litre to Tk 124.5 and octane by Tk 2.5 Tk 128.5.

According to the notification, the prices of all fuels – petrol, diesel, octane, kerosene, furnace oil, jet fuel, and marine fuels – will be set automatically based on the international market price.