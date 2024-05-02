4 family members among 5 killed after truck collide with car in Habiganj

Five private car passengers were killed after a collision with a truck in Habiganj’s Madhabpur upazila early Thursday.

Of the deceased, four were the members of a same family. They met the tragic accident while returning home from Dhaka, it was learnt.

But their identities could not be known yet.

According to Madhabpur Police Station OC Rakibul Islam, the private car from Dhaka collided with a Dhaka-bound truck at Haritola area of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at about 1:30am. And the car got twisted.

Police, later, recovered five bodies from the car. The bodies were kept at Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue.