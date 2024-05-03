Tigers bowl Zimbabwe out for meager 124

Bangladeshi bowlers came up with devastating spells to bowl Zimbabwe out for a meager score of 124 runs in the opening game of the five-match T20 series.

The trio – Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan – tightly bowled, forcing the visitors to lose all of their wickets at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Being asked to bat, Zimbabwe started well but all of a sudden lost momentum offering five wickets within just two runs, standing at 38/6 after 6.2 overs.

However, Zimbabwe did not let it go so easily as Clive Madande and Wellington Masakadza made a 75-run stand in the eighth wicket which provided them to post a below per score of 124 runs losing all wickets after 20 overs.

Taskin and Saifuddin bagged three wickets each for Bangladesh while Mahedi Hasan got two.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.