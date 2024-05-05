Bangladesh National Women Cricket team meets PM

A delegation of Bangladesh women cricketers who are taking part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup-2024, on Sunday met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan, MP, Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey John Allardice, Bangladesh Women National Cricket Team Captain Nigar Sultana and Indian Women National Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur were part of the delegation.

The prime minister took part in a photo session with the delegation, PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told a news briefing.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Bangladesh from October 3 to October 20.

As many as 10 countries including host Bangladesh, current champion Australia, England and India will participate in the tournament.

Bangladesh is hosting the tournament for the second time.

Earlier, Bangladesh hosted the tournament in 2014.