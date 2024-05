A man was killed in a lightning strike in Sylhet’s Kanaighat upazila on Monday.

The dead Mahtab, 45, was a resident of Bazar Darpanagar village under the upazila.

Kanighat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Jahangir Hossain Sardar confirmed it.

He said that Mahtab Uddin was going towards Haor with some of his cows. On the way, a lightning struck on him. He died on the spot.