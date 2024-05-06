‘Work to do’ after local election losses – Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has dismissed calls to change course after poor local election results, arguing he can make “progress” with voters before a general election.

Speaking for the first time since the full scale of Tory losses was revealed, the prime minister called losing 470 councillors “bitterly disappointing”.

Tory critics have called on Mr Sunak to shift the party to the right.

But Mr Sunak told The Times newspaper he was “determined to show people that we are delivering for them”.

The Conservatives are licking their wounds after a string of local election defeats. After the final votes were counted on Sunday, the Tories had lost control of 10 councils, more than 470 council seats and a totemic loss of West Midland mayor Andy Street.

The party also lost 10 Police and Crime Commissioners to Labour, marking a potentially significant blow for the Conservatives if they aim to centre their next general election campaign on law and order.

Appearing to concede for the first time that his party could be on course to lose its majority, Mr Sunak said the local election results “suggest we are heading for a hung parliament with Labour as the largest party”.

His comments reflect analysis by leading psephologist Professor Michael Thrasher for Sky News – which suggested Labour would win 294 seats at a general election.

The projection, which has been dismissed by some polling experts, used the local election results to project a nationwide estimate of vote share at a general election.

Mr Sunak told The Times: “Keir Starmer propped up in Downing Street by the SNP, Liberal Democrats and the Greens would be a disaster for Britain.

“The country does not need more political horse trading, but action. We are the only party that has a plan to deliver on the priorities of the people.

“I know the last few years have been tough, and I understand why people are frustrated.

“Losing good Conservative councillors and a mayor as fantastic as Andy Street who has done so much good for the West Midlands is of course bitterly disappointing.

“There is work to do and more progress to be made and I am determined that we will come together as a party and show the British people we are delivering for them.”