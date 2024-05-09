Ex-land minister’s empire in the UK: writ seeks probe

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking an investigation into the allegation that former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has built a real estate empire in the UK by buying more than 350 properties (worth Tk2,770 crore) since 2016.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Salahuddin filed this writ on Thursday in public interest.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been made defendant in the writ.

Earlier, a report on ‘The ex-land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s property empire in the UK’ was published in a national daily. The writ was filed attaching the report.

In the report it was alleged that former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has been buying land in the UK since 2016 and have over 350 properties worth £200 million (Tk 2,770 crore).