87 millimetres of rainfall drenches Dhaka

Water-logging in several parts of the capital has caused suffering to commuters due to heavy rainfall since Saturday morning.

The Meteorological Department recorded 87 millimetres of rain in Dhaka this morning which continued for more than one hour and inundated parts of the city.

As the day progressed, the sun peeped on the Dhaka sky.

The commuters were seen were going to their destination in knee-deep water in Mirpur 10, 11, 12 and 14.

Meanwhile, there may be more rainfall in Chattogram region today, according to the weather forecast.

The met office said the temperature may increase from Monday (May 13) after rain.