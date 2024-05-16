Fakhrul’s remarks don’t carry any significance after Donald Lu’s comments: Quader

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks don’t carry any significance following the statement made by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Quader also questioned Mirza Fakhrul’s Wednesday’s remarks that the US maintained its previous position regarding Bangladesh.

“How did Mirza Fakhrul know that the United States holds its previous position regarding Bangladesh? US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s remarks were clear. Following his statement, Obaidul Quader’s remarks don’t carry any significance,” he said.

Quader made the remarks while attending a food distribution ceremony at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Thursday (May 16) marking the homecoming day of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL’s relief and social welfare sub-committee organised the programme.

Obaidul Quader, who is also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has changed the fate of Bangladesh but the previous governments changed their own fortune only. “Sheikh Hasina’s honesty has been praised globally,” he said.

Quader said Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina is the most courageous and honest politician in the last 43 years.

Under her dynamic leadership, Bangladesh achieved remarkable progress in the last 15 years, he said, adding the current Bangladesh has no similarity with what it was 15 years ago.

The AL general secretary said actually Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming was the return of the democracy of Bangladesh and return of the spirit and values of the Liberation War.

As Sheikh Hasina returned home, democracy was freed from confinement, he added.

He said the nation saw the trial of war the criminals and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as Sheikh Hasina returned home.

The country also witnessed massive development, including construction of Padma Bridge and metro-rail, he said.

Quader said every corner of the country, including hill tract areas and plain land, saw development.

Those who deny these see darkness even amid the daylight, he said.

“Sheikh Hasina changed the fortune of the people of this country,” said the AL general secretary.

About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the US remains in its previous stance over Bangladesh, the minister questioned how Mirza Fakhrul knows that.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s remarks are clear, Quader said, adding now Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks are valueless after the remarks of Lu.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam were present at the programme with AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin in the chair.