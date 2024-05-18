11th National SME Fair begins Sunday

The 11th National Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Fair-2024 will kick off in the capital on Sunday to help small and medium entrepreneurs promote market for their products.

With the support of the Ministry of Industries, the Small and Medium Enterprise Foundation (SMEF) is organising the week-long fair, the biggest fair of locally made products, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center at Agargaon in the capital.

BSS adds, on the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Saturday wishing the success of all programs marking the fair.

In his message, the President said under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has formulated the SME Policy 2019 to ensure the development of the SME sector and sustainable industrialization.

The National Industrial Policy emphasizes on creating a supportive environment for the development of SME industries as the main driving force of industrialization, the head of the state added.

As a result of the successful implementation of Vision 2021, Bangladesh on Saturday has become a middle-income digital Bangladesh, he said.

Through proper implementation of National Industrial Policy and SME Policy, all should continue their sincere efforts to increase the contribution of SME sector to GDP from the existing 25 pe rcent to 32 per cent, he added.

The President called upon all concerned including government, private institutions and entrepreneurs to play a positive role in ensuring the proper development of the SME sector with the aim of forming a developed and prosperous ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said present Awami League government has been formulating and implementing various business-friendly policies and programmes for smooth flourishing of the small and medium enterprises in the country.

The premier laid emphasis on boosting the small and medium enterprise sector for accelerating economic progress of the country.

The government has been working relentlessly for the expansion and sustainable development of micro, small and medium industries in the country, she said, adding that the SME sector is given importance in SDG-2030, Vision 2041, 8th Five Year Plan, different policies and strategies of the government.

She said more workforce is getting involved in labour sector and the number of women entrepreneurs and workers is increasing in cluster-based industrial units.

The SME fair plays an important role in promoting the market for SME products, she said, adding that this year’s SME fair will help introduce and promote demand of the local products made by micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

She laid emphasis on developing more entrepreneurs in SME sector and said the sector has been playing important role in transforming the country’s youths into skilled manpower and creating jobs for them and thus building ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In this year’s SME fair, all categories of entrepreneurs, financiers, and trainers will come under one roof targeting to provide all necessary support to help them expand businesses of SME products.

The products to be on the display include jute, leather, handicrafts, agri-processing, herbal, jewellery, plastic, electrical and furniture related goods.