Bangladesh suffer 5-wicket defeat to USA

An abysmal batting led Bangladesh to an ignominious five-wicket defeat to USA in the three-match T20 International series opening game at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Huston, Texas on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh put on a mediocre 153-6, a total that USA hunted down with three balls to spare by reaching 156-5. In doing so, USA won the first ever game between the two sides in this format.

Corey Anderson, a former New Zealand allrounder who migrated to USA and only made debut for the country in the last month played an important role in the victory with 25 ball-34 not out, hammering two sixes.

Indian origin Harmeet Singh tore apart Bangladesh to hit an unbeaten 33 off just 13 with two fours and three sixes. His knock alongside Anderson’s hastened the victory after USA faced a minor blip halfway through their chase.

USA, an associated nation, made a good start through Steven Taylor and captain Monank Patel but the latter was trapped run out to give Bangladesh the first breakthrough in the fourth over. By then they put up 27 runs in 3.1 overs with Patel making 12.

Staylor and Andries Gous kept hitting the things to keep the runs flowing before leg-spinner Rishad Hossain dismissed Gous for 23.

Mustafizur Rahman struck twice by removing Taylor who made 28 and Aaron Jones (4) in the space of three balls, leaving USA at 78-4 in 12th over.

Bangladesh sensed a victory when Shoriful Islam got rid of Nitish Kumar to make USA five down for 94 runs. As it looked, it’s a matter of time for Bangladesh to wrap up the victory, Anderson and Harmeet played with sustained aggression and caution to sail the side home, much to the despair of Bangladesh.

Mustafizur took two wickets but conceded 41 runs in four overs while Rishad and Shoriful picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy hit a 47 ball-58 to help Bangladesh propel past 150.

While Hridoy continued his rich vein of form, the other Bangladesh batters as usual cut forlorn figure to extend the side’s woes. Veteran Mahmudullah Riyad made second best 31 off 22, hitting two fours and one six.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh top order batters fumbled yet again, which put the side in a tricky situation.

Liton Das who was given chance ahead of inform Tanzid Hasan Tamim to regain his form failed to impress as he scored just 14 off 15.

Soumya Sarkar looked fluent before being out for 20 off 13 and when skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto continued his poor form by being out on 3, Bangladesh were reduced to 51-3 in 7.2 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan was then trapped run out for 6 after trying to steal a quick single and Bangladesh were at 68-4 in 12th over.

Mahmudullah and Hridoy combined for a 67-run for the fifth wicket to give the scoreboard some respectability.

Hridoy was dismissed in the last ball of the innings after hitting four fours and two sixes in his knock. Jaker Ali Anik was on 9 after hitting two fours from 5 balls.

Steven Taylor was the most successful bowler for USA with 2-9 from three overs while Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Jessy Singh picked up one wicket apiece.