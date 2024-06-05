34.33 pc votes cast in 4th phase upazila polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said 34.33 per cent votes were cast in the 4th phase Upazila Parishad polls.

The CEC said this at a press briefing held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

He said 28 people were arrested, nine were sentenced to different terms of jail and 21 were fined for various irregularities.

Earlier, Election Commission Secretary Shafiul Azim told reporters that voter turnout was approximately 17.31 per cent in the first four hours.

The CEC said elections to 22 upazilas will be held in June 9 as polls in those upazilas were postponed due to cyclone Remal.

The voting began at 8:00am and continued till 4:00 pm without any break.

A total of 721 candidates are in the electoral race for 180 posts of 60 Upazila Parishads.

They include 251 chairman contenders, 265 vice chairman and 205 women (reserved) vice chairman contestants.

Five candidates were elected unopposed against three posts.