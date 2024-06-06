Handi Masala Mutton

Ingredients:

v 15 – 20 pieces of mutton

v 2 onion thinly sliced

v 3 cloves of garlic roughly sliced

v 2 inches of ginger, roughly sliced

v 5 – 6 green chilies

v Whole spices (2 dry red chilies, 4 green cardamoms, 2 bay leaves, 6 cloves, 1 small cinnamon stick and 1 Teaspoon crushed coriander seeds)

v 1 tsp turmeric powder

v Salt and sugar

v 3 tsps of beaten curd / yogurt

v Half cup of water

v 5 tbsps of mustard oil

Method:

1. Put mutton pieces, onion+garlic+ginger slices in a kadai / pan.

2. Add everything in the kadai except curd, water and oil.

3. I just replaced dry red chilies with 1 Teaspoon of red chilli powder.

4. Now add the mustard oil.

5. You can replace mustard oil with white oil, but the taste will differ.

6. Mix the entire thing with your hand very well and let it rest for 45 minutes.

7. After that put the kadai on burner and turn on the heat.

8. Add half cup of water, cover the kadai / pan and cook it in high flame for first 10 minutes.

9. Then bring the flame to medium and cook the mutton for 1 hour.

10. You don need to add any water because mutton itself will release lots of water.

11. After 1 hour the meat will look like this.

12. Add the beaten curd and mix it for just 2 minutes.

13. Now take a cooker and add 1 cup of water.

14. Add the entire mutton with gravy in the cooker. Give it pressure for 15-20 minutes or until the mutton becomes fully soft.

15. I didn have much time to cook, thats why I used cooker. But if you have time, cook the mutton in kadai until it become soft. The gravy will become more tasty.

16. Serve it hot with plain rice …