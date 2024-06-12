The Biannual general meeting and election of the Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK was held on Monday.

Trustees from different cities in the United Kingdom participated and it was held at NAYZEN PODS Restaurant in Romford.

In the first episode Executive committee member Maulana Anwar Hossain Rabbani recited from the Holy Quran under the vice chair Ohid Uddin, he given wellcome speech , and general secretary Fokrul Islam presented the meeting.Treasurer also presented annual report.

In the second phase, the election was held and announced a 27-members committee.

Alhaj Abdus Shukur as the President , Sultan Ahmed as the General Secretary and Manwar Ahmed as the treasurer announced the new committee for two years.

Councillor Shafi Ahmed,

Abul Kalam Azad, Gulzer Hossain, Monjur Ahmed, Mohammad Sultan Ahmad and Dulal Ahmad, Harun Roshid, Mowlana Anwar Husain Rabbani and many others spoke at the meeting.