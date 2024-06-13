Biman operates additional Eid flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been operating additional flights to its domestic destinations across the country on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Biman has decided to operate 29 additional flights, 20 before Eid that started from June 7 and continue till June 16.

On the other hand, Biman scheduled nine additional flights after Eid from June 20 to June 22, a Biman official told the media on Thursday.

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion free comfort journeys to its valued passengers a few days before and after Eids.

Air travelers are requested to visit www.biman-airlines.com or call Biman’s call centre 13636 for any quarry.

Currently the state-owned airline operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country.