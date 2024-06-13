Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Two people were killed and another was injured after auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus in Lamakazi area under Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet district on Thursday.

The deceased were Shibbir Ahmad, 42, son of Badrul Alam of Paikapan village of Dakshin Sunamganj upazila of the district and Shahin Mia, 28, son of Kausar Alam of the same village.

The accident occurred in the area when a Sylhet-bound fish-laden auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a Sunamganj-bound passenger bus of Shyamoli Paribahan coming from the opposite direction round 7am Thursday on Sylhet-Sunamganj highway adjacent to Sahebnagar point, west of Sirajpur Kazibari of Bishwanath upazila, leaving three people including driver of Laguna seriously injured

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Zahidul Islam said the injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries, he added.

Police seized both the vehicles from the spot, the OC added.