3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Saudi Arabia road accident

Three Bangladeshi workers were killed in a road accident on their way to work in Apip city located in Al Najad region of Saudi Arabia.

The incident occurred at around 12 pm (Bangladesh time) on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Chowkidar, 38, hailed from Paschim Bishkatali village under Char Dukhiya Paschim union of Faridganj upazila in Chandpur district, Md. Sabbir, 21, son of Md. Ismail Soyal, from Chorbanga village in Algi Dakshin union of the neighboring Haimchar upazila, and Md. Rifat, 20, son of Delwar Hossain from Kamalapur village in the Algi Uttar union of the same upazila.

Rifat had been in Saudi Arabia for only three years, worked as a construction laborer. His father, Delwar Hossain, shared that he had spoken with his son a few days ago, expressing his wish for Rifat to come home for Eid. Sadly, that reunion will never happen.

Sabuj Chowkidar had taken Sabbir and Rifat to Saudi Arabia for work and they worked together on building construction projects around Apip city, commuting in their own vehicle with Sabuj as the driver.

Citing the deceased family members, it was known that the trio faced the tragic accident when they were on their way to a construction site, riding on a same car which left both of them dead on the spot.

Sabuj’s father, Jamal Chowkidar, stated that his son had been living in Saudi Arabia for almost 18 years and had visited Bangladesh several times. Sabuj’s wife and two daughters were also with him in Saudi Arabia on a travel visa for the last two weeks.

Jamal Chowkidar recounted receiving the news of the accident at 4 p.m. Bangladesh time on Thursday. By 10 p.m., they learned from relatives in Saudi Arabia that all three workers had been declared dead by doctors after being taken to the hospital.

The families of the deceased urged the relevant government departments to assist in repatriating the bodies of their loved ones.

Haimchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Umme Salma Naznin Trisha said that they had not yet been officially informed about the accident by the victims’ families.

However, she assured that once notified, all necessary assistance would be provided to them.