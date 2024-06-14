As campaign passes halfway, mood in Tory and Labour camps could not be more different

The moods of the two main parties’ general election campaigns do not tell us what will happen on 4 July.

But as we pass the halfway stage in the long slog to polling day, they do give us a strong flavour of how candidates, strategists and officials think this election is going for them.

And right now, the moods of the Conservative and Labour campaigns could not be more different.

Even the most fatalistic Labourites, for so long determined to avoid complacency, are beginning to admit that they believe government is within their grasp.

Even the most loyal Sunakites, convinced for so long that during an election campaign voters would see the qualities that they see in their prime minister, are beginning to concede that the long-predicted narrowing of the gap between the two parties simply isn’t happening – at least not yet.

“Utterly dire” was the stark response from one prominent Conservative to the campaign so far, “there’s no clear messaging or strategy.”

They decried “the Kool-Aiders” working for Rishi Sunak who, they said, were not realistic about his strengths and weaknesses before thrusting him to the centre of what has so far been a presidential-style campaign.