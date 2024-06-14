‘Bangladesh ranks 2nd position in fish production’

Fisheries and Livestock Minister and Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman on Thursday said surpassing China Bangladesh has attained the second position in fresh water fish production in the world.

The minister came up with the information according a report of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations titled “The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2024” at a press conference held at the conference room of his ministry here.

“In the last two years, various types of fish, including hilsa, pangas, boal and aair, have contributed significantly to the production of fresh water fish in the country,”.

Bangladesh is the first among 11 countries of the world regarding producing hilsa due to various measures taken under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister said, adding Bangladesh is a role model in the world for hilsa production, BSS reports.

“According to the report, China’s freshwater fish production was 1.46 million tonnes and it ranked 2nd in the world. On the other hand, the production of Bangladesh was 1.25 million tonnes and ranked 3rd place in the world,” the minister said.

Bangladesh’s freshwater fish production has increased to 1.32 million from 1.25 million tonnes in the last two years.

He said the government is implementing jatka conservation and hilsa protection campaign to increase the production of hilsa and ensure sustainable production of the fish.

Consequently, the production of hilsa in 2022-2023 fiscal was 5.71 lakh tonnes.

Besides, , the production of various types of fish in 2022-2023 fiscal reached 49.15 lakh tonnes due to successful implementation of the long-term planning of the government .

The government has set a target to produce 65 lakh tonnes of fish within 2030 and 85 lakh tonnes of fish by 2041.

Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Syed Mahmud Belal Haider, Additional Secretary Md. Abdul Qayyum, Director General of the Department of Fisheries Syed Md. Alamgir and ministry’s senior officials, among others, were present at the press conference.