MP Anar murder: AL leader makes confession shouldering responsibility

Arrested Jhenidah district Awami League’s relief and social welfare secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu alias Gas Babu has made confessional statement to court shouldering his responsibility in an abduction case for killing of Jhenidah-4 constituency’s MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Police produced Babu at a court on Friday (June 14) where he later agreed to submit confessional statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC) shouldering his responsibility.

Afterward, the investigation officer of the case and DB’s senior assistant commissioner Mahfuzur Rahman pleaded to the court to record Gas Babu’s confessional statement.

Responding to the plea, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim recorded his statement and then ordered to send him to jail. Babu’s seven-day remand is now going on.

With him, four, out of five, arrested in Bangladesh, have submitted their confessional statements to court shouldering their responsibility.

Arrested another accused Mintu is now on an eight-day remand.

At night on June 6 last, Babu was detained by a DB team from Dhaka at Adarshapara area in Jhenidah town. Then he was taken to a seven-day remand through court.