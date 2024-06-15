Five cops suspended for extortion on cattle-laden trucks

Five Narayanganj District Police personnel have been suspended on charge of realizing extortion from cattle-laden vehicles.

AIG Inamul Huq Sagar of the Police Headquarters said it on Saturday (June 15).

After broadcasting a news on a private television channel about realizing extortion by police personnel from sacrificial animals ladedn vehicles on Thursday (June 13), Narayanganj District Police Super Golam Mostofa Rasel on that day suspended SI Sheikh Nazrul Islam, Roopganj Thana, Narayanganj; SI (Armed) Md Asaduzzaman, Police Lines, Narayanganj; Constable Md Nazir Sheikh, Police Lines, Narayanganj; Constable Jugal Mondal, Police Lines, Narayanganj; and Constable Tanvir Hossain Akash, Police Lines, Narayanganj.

There were allegation in the report that the police personnel realized extortion intercep0ting cattle-laden vehicles on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

An inquiry committee has been formed with Narayanganj District Additional Police Super (Crime) Chailam Marma as the head to probe the incident.

Departmental action will be taken against the accused police personnel according to the rules on the basis of committee report.