Gov working for welfare of people: Saber Chowdhury

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the Awami League government is working for the overall welfare of the people by developing their socio-economic conditions.

“Sewing machines are being distributed for self-employment of women. This programme will help women become self-reliant,” he told the distribution programme as the chief guest.

Sewing Machines were distributed among 200 marginalized families of Ward No. 5 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at Sabuj Bagh Buddhist Temple here.

Saber Hossain said distribution of sewing machines will benefit many families and improve their economic condition.

“They will be given necessary training. And direct sale of manufactured goods will be arranged. Through this initiative, the local people will be supported to make them self-reliant and improve their quality of life,” he said.

Dhaka South City Corporation Ward 5 Commissioner Lion Chittaranjan Das and local philanthropists and other local leaders were present on the occasion.