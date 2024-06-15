World Blood Donor Day: Foods that help replenish blood

June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day to thank the voluntary individuals who have donated blood, acting as saviours and paving new paths for humanity. Every year, blood donation camps are organized to raise awareness and help people understand the importance of blood donation and how vital it is for the smooth functioning of the healthcare system. Blood donation is crucial as it helps hospitals and organizations stock healthy blood, which can be used to treat critical patients, cancer patients, anaemic patients, and accident victims.

For blood donors, iron levels can decrease after participating in the noble task of donating blood. To recover and function optimally, a balanced diet is essential. If you are planning to donate blood or have already done so, here are some foods to incorporate into your diet to raise your iron levels and maintain hemoglobin levels.

Iron-Rich Foods

Experts believe that with each blood donation, you lose almost 210 to 240 mg of iron. It is crucial to replenish this iron, as it is essential for transporting oxygen to different parts of the body for various functions. Enrich your diet with iron-rich foods, including fish, poultry, spinach, leafy greens, broccoli, and more. Depleted iron levels can lead to exhaustion and weakness and can also hamper your health.

Protein-Enriched Foods

Protein is known for repairing damaged tissue and increasing red blood cells in the body. A well-balanced diet with ample protein after blood donation helps provide strength and combat the weakness that comes with donating blood. Opt for chicken, poultry, paneer, and soybean to repair cells.

Vitamins B and C

B-2 and B-6 are crucial vitamins that help regenerate new blood cells. These vitamins also help heal your body more quickly after donating blood. Include dairy products, leafy greens, bananas, and other vitamin-rich foods in your diet.

Make sure to increase your fluid intake after donating blood. Fluids help manage blood pressure levels and keep your body hydrated, which is extremely important.

Additionally, incorporating cereals, lentils, whole grains, nuts, and seeds into your diet can speed up the recovery process and replenish lost blood.