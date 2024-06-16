Bangladesh Army turns into a smart force: outgoing Army Chief

The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saying that the Bangladesh Army has turned into a modern and smart force with head high before the world under the dynamic leadership of the Premier.

Speaking at a farewell parade at the East Bengal Regimental Centre at Chattogram Cantonment, the Army Chief expressed his sincere gratitude to all concerned for their full cooperation during his tenure as the colonel commandant, reports BSS.

East Bengal Regiment, Regiment of Artillery and Corps of Military Police of the Bangladesh Army today organized the farewell parade for the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, also the colonel commandant of the corps.

Shafiuddin highlighted different steps taken by him as colonel commandant, said an ISPR release.

Earlier, the army chief was welcomed by GOC 24 Infantry Division and Chattogram Area Commander on his arrival.

General Shafiuddin took charge of East Bengal Regiment in November in 2021, Regiment of Artillery in March, 2022, and Corps of Military Police Colonel Commandant in October in 2020, added the press release.