PM Sheikh Hasina exchanges Eid greetings with party leaders at Ganabhaban

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Monday exchanged Eid greetings with her party leaders on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

Sheikh Hasina exchanged the greetings with the leaders of Awami League and associate organisations of the party at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top leaders of the party greeted the Prime Minister with flowers at about 9:30am.

After that, the leaders of Dhaka South and North Awami League, Dhaka district Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Jubo Mahila League, Chhatra League and other affiliated organisations of Awami League exchanged Eid greetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.