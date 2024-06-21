Schoolgirl drowns in Moulvibazar floodwater

A teenage girl drowned in the floodwater of Moulvibazar’s Barlekha upazila on Thursday noon.

The incident took place around 12.30pm at Bhagadohor village under the upazila.

Deceased Aysha Begum, 12, was daughter of Md Samach Uddin and a resident of the aforesaid village. She was a six grade student of local Gollashangon High School.

According to locals, at least 10 unions of the upazila submerged due to the heavy rainfall and the overflow of rivers and streams originating from the hills. On Thursday afternoon, Ayesha left her house to see the flood water near her house and drowned there.

Barlekha Police Station inspector Farid Uddin confirmed the death matter, adding that the body was handed over to the family as there was no complaint from them.