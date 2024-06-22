9 killed, 3 missing as microbus carrying wedding party falls into canal

At least nine people were killed and three others remained missing after a microbus carrying a wedding party plunged into a canal from a bridge in Amtali upazila of Barguna on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Muni Begum, 40, resident of Shibchar in Madaripur, and her two daughters Tahiya, 7, and Tasfiya, 11; Farida Begum, 55, Raiti, 30, Fatima Akhter, 40, Rubi Begum, 40, of the same area; Jakiya Begum, 30, wife of Jahirul Islam of Haldia village, and their daughter, 5.

Four persons –Mahbub Khan, Sohel Khan, Suma Akhter, and Disha Akhter were rescued in the incident. All are the residents Shariatpur.

According to the escaped passenger Mahbub Khan, a Hiace microbus carrying 17 members of a wedding party was returning after the marriage of Humaira Begum, daughter of Masum Billah Monir of Gurudal village of Haldia union of upazila, to Amtali.

The bailey bridge connecting the Chawra and Haldia Hat area of the upazila broke down at around 1.30pm on Saturday when the microbus carrying groomsmen was crossing it.

Asadazzaman Mintu Mollik, chairman of Haldia union parishad, said nine people were killed and three remained missing. Locals have rescued four people from the canal.

Being informed, members of police and fire service from the Amtali upazila rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation.

But it became difficult due the increment weather and for water hyacinth (kochuripana) in the canal.

Officer-in-charge of Amtali police station Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Tapu said nine bodies, so far, have been recovered from the canal. The deceased were women and children.

The bodies were sent to Amtali Health Complex. The victims were the passengers of the microbus.

The death toll may increase, the OC said, adding that the microbus is still under water.

Meanwhile, Amtali upazila parishad chairman M Kader, newly elected upazila parishad chairman Golam Sarwer Forkan, vice chairman Moazzem Hossain Khan and other local government leader and officials have visited the spot.