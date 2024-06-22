Distribution of beef among hundreds of families under the initiative of Karim Foundation Trust in Jagannathpur.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

22 June 2024, On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, beef as a gift among hundreds of poor and disadvantaged families under the initiative of Karim Foundation Trust has been distributed. This program was implemented in Kishorepur and Noapara areas of Pailgaon Union of Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj on the day of the holy Eid-ul-Azha last Monday (17th June). Meanwhile, underprivileged people are happy to get free beef on Eid day.

They said that on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, rich people sacrificed, but their fate did not include even a piece of meat. Apart from Eid, we express our gratitude to the trustees as this trust stands by the poor people in the service of humanity at various times. Abdul Karim Goni, founder and trustee of the trust, Editor of BanglaMirror and online portal Sylhet Mirror.com published in London, said on the phone call from UK, since the establishment of this trust in 2022, we have provided financial assistance to flood victims, storm-ravaged families. We have been providing cash assistance for construction of houses, medical expenses of critical patients, education expenses of underprivileged students, installation of tube wells for clean water and on the occasion of Holy Ramadan and every Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that humanitarian cooperation will continue among the distressed and helpless on behalf of this trust. the volunteer of Karim Foundation Trust was present during the distribution of beef – Md. Abdul Ahad, Md. Abdus Salam, Md. Chadrul Islam, Md. Nurman Hussain Emon, Md. Ridoy Ahmad Maruf, Md. Salman Hussain, Md. Abul Hasan, Md. Arman Hussain and others.