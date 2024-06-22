Our seminar entitled "To be done in Digital to Smart Bangladesh Agrajatra" held in London

London: In a competitive world, no country or nation can change its destiny without the

development of information technology. Ashfaq Zaman, Strategic Communications Director

of A2I, Ministry of ICT and Council of Ministers of Bangladesh Government. He said this in

the keynote speaker's speech at the "Bangabandhu Writers and Journalists Forum" UK-

organized "Bangabandhu's Dream of Sonar Bangla" in Digital to Smart Bangladesh's

Advancement" seminar at London Bangla Press Club Auditorium on Friday, June 21

evening.

He said that his successor Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to transform Bangladesh

from digital to smart Bangladesh to build Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation.

Bangladesh has now advanced a lot in information technology. We all have to work so that

everyone can enjoy its benefits.

The host of the seminar was moderated by journalist Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal,

secretary of the Bangabandhu Writers Journalist Forum and former president of the London

Bangla Press Club, Janamot editor Syed Nahas Pasha. Director of BridgeIndia Foundation

Pratik Dattani, Executive Director of West London Chamber of Commerce Alan Rides MIEX

(Grad), geo- Political analyst Priyajit Debasarkar.

Also, founder secretary of London Bangla Press Club veteran journalist Nazrul Islam Basan,

recent president of UK Bangla Reporters Unit veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury, veteran

journalist Hamid Mohammad, Swadeh-Bidesh Editor Batirul Haque Sardar, journalist Azizul

Ambia, media officer of Tower Hamlets Council Mahbubur Rahman participated in the

question and answer session. , journalist Rahmat Ali.

Other participants in the seminar were UK Bangla Reporters Unity President Ansar Ahmed

Ullah, Journalist Musleh Uddin Ahmed, Journalist Mustak Babul, Journalist Hefazul Karim

Rakib, Journalist Badruddoza Babul, Journalist Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Journalist

Asaduzzaman Mukul, TV Presenter Hafsa Islam, Poet Advocate Mujibul. Haque Moni,

former Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Ahbab Hossain, journalist Ahad Chowdhury

Babu, Shamim Ahmed, Arian Khan etc.

President of the seminar Syed Nahas Pasha and host Shah Belal presented the crest to

Ashfaq Zaman, Pratik Dattani, Alan Rides MIEX (Grad), Priyajit Debasarkar and veteran

journalist Matiar Chowdhury on behalf of the Bangabandhu Writers and Journalists Forum.