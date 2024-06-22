Our seminar entitled "To be done in Digital to Smart Bangladesh Agrajatra" held in London

London: In a competitive world, no country or nation can change its destiny without the
development of information technology. Ashfaq Zaman, Strategic Communications Director
of A2I, Ministry of ICT and Council of Ministers of Bangladesh Government. He said this in
the keynote speaker's speech at the "Bangabandhu Writers and Journalists Forum" UK-
organized "Bangabandhu's Dream of Sonar Bangla" in Digital to Smart Bangladesh's
Advancement" seminar at London Bangla Press Club Auditorium on Friday, June 21
evening.
He said that his successor Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to transform Bangladesh
from digital to smart Bangladesh to build Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation.
Bangladesh has now advanced a lot in information technology. We all have to work so that
everyone can enjoy its benefits.
The host of the seminar was moderated by journalist Shah Mustafizur Rahman Belal,
secretary of the Bangabandhu Writers Journalist Forum and former president of the London
Bangla Press Club, Janamot editor Syed Nahas Pasha. Director of BridgeIndia Foundation
Pratik Dattani, Executive Director of West London Chamber of Commerce Alan Rides MIEX
(Grad), geo- Political analyst Priyajit Debasarkar.
Also, founder secretary of London Bangla Press Club veteran journalist Nazrul Islam Basan,
recent president of UK Bangla Reporters Unit veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury, veteran
journalist Hamid Mohammad, Swadeh-Bidesh Editor Batirul Haque Sardar, journalist Azizul
Ambia, media officer of Tower Hamlets Council Mahbubur Rahman participated in the
question and answer session. , journalist Rahmat Ali.
Other participants in the seminar were UK Bangla Reporters Unity President Ansar Ahmed
Ullah, Journalist Musleh Uddin Ahmed, Journalist Mustak Babul, Journalist Hefazul Karim
Rakib, Journalist Badruddoza Babul, Journalist Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Journalist
Asaduzzaman Mukul, TV Presenter Hafsa Islam, Poet Advocate Mujibul. Haque Moni,
former Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Ahbab Hossain, journalist Ahad Chowdhury
Babu, Shamim Ahmed, Arian Khan etc.
President of the seminar Syed Nahas Pasha and host Shah Belal presented the crest to
Ashfaq Zaman, Pratik Dattani, Alan Rides MIEX (Grad), Priyajit Debasarkar and veteran
journalist Matiar Chowdhury on behalf of the Bangabandhu Writers and Journalists Forum.