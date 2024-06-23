Matiur Rahman removed from NBR post

National Board of Revenue (NBR) member and director of state owned Sonali Bank PLC Matiur Rahman has been removed from his post.

Finance ministry issued a circular in this regard on Sunday (June 23). It said the decision will be effective immediately.

He has been removed from NBR and attached to Internal Resources Department (IRD) of Finance Ministry.

Matiur Rahman, who came into limelight lately after a video of his son purchasing a sacrificial animal (a goat) at an extravagant price went viral on social media, is the president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal as well as the director of Sonali Bank. The Financial Institutions Department recommended his appointment as the director of Sonali Bank for three years on February 1, 2022.

He is likely to be removed from the post of Sonali Bank.

Earlier today, Matiur was asked not to attend a meeting of the bank’s board, according to sources.

Sources have indicated that the Financial Institutions Division has verbally informed Sonali Bank that Matiur should not attend the board meeting. They said Matiur was verbally asked to not attend the governing body meeting today. The bank authorities also suggested that he better refrain from attending the meeting and he accepted that.

On June 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) started an inquiry against Matiur Rahman over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.

The allegations against him surfaced after the video of his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat who bought a goat at a price of Tk 15 lakh, went viral before Eid-ul-Azha.

The ACC has formed a committee to investigate these allegations.