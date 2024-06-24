1,000 hectares of Aush paddy, vegetables land damaged in Habiganj flood

A total of 1,000 hectares of Aush paddy and vegetable lands were damaged in the recent flood in nine upazilas of Habiganj district.

According to the District Agriculture Rehabilitation Department, some 784 hectares of Aush paddy lands and 66 hectares of vegetable lands were damaged as those were inundated during the flood, reports UNB.

The worst affected upazilas are Baniachong, Nabiganj and Chunarughat.

Around 260 hectares of Aush paddy land in Baniachang upazila was inundated by the flood water while 210 hectares in Chunarughat and 130 hectares in Nabiganj upazila.

Besides, District Fisheries officer, Mohammad Wahidul Rahman Majumdar, said fish of 300-400 enclosures were washed away by the flood water.

The authorities concerned are assessing the losses caused by the flood, he said.

According to the report of the District Relief and Disaster Management office, the flood water has started to recede and the water level of the Kushiara River at Sherpur and Baniachong point is also receding while Kalni in Ajmiriganj upazila in static position.

So far, 510 metric tonnes (MT) rice, and 2300 packets of dry foods have been allocated for the flood-hit people.

Some 1300 people took shelter in different centres during the flood.