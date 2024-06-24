British Bengali Mayor of Barking and Dagham Council Civic Reception and Distinctive Parade

Matiar Chowdhury London: At the invitation of Councilor Moin Qadri, the
newly elected British Bangladeshi Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Council,
prominent people of the British Multicultural Society gathered in Barking Park
from different parts of Britain to attend the mayor's annual civic reception and
parade. This festival is one of joy, tradition and honor for the British royal
family and citizens.
Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m., the invitees assembled at Park Corner, where
guests were serenaded by a council team for security, a large fleet of police,
and a hundred-strong band to enliven the parade. At 10:15 a.m., the mayor
marched towards St. Margaret's Church with more than five hundred guests of
the Maltese Culture Society and citizens of all ages of Bara playing music, and
the 25 members of the priest who were waiting in the church welcomed the
mayor. Special prayers are held in the church. The guests also join in this
prayer. And this was an exceptional religious prayer. The Pardis were joined in
prayer by the Mayor's Muslim Religious Advisor, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists,
Christians and Muslim guests. After the prayer, the council team marched to
the town hall with the parade. When the parade arrived at the town hall, the
mayor exchanged greetings with everyone one by one. Guests were escorted
to the BLC conference room where special refreshments were served in their
honour.
In his brief address to the arriving guests, the Mayor expressed his gratitude to
everyone and sought everyone's cooperation along the way. Speaker of
Newham Council, Councilor Rahima Rahman, Mayor of Havering Council and
Mayor's Religious Advisor also addressed the honored citizens. Born in a noble
family in Pabna district of Bangladesh, Moin Qadri has been able to strengthen
his position in the British Multicultural Society as well as shine the image of
Bangladesh in the British multinational society.