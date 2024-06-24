British Bengali Mayor of Barking and Dagham Council Civic Reception and Distinctive Parade

Matiar Chowdhury London: At the invitation of Councilor Moin Qadri, the

newly elected British Bangladeshi Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Council,

prominent people of the British Multicultural Society gathered in Barking Park

from different parts of Britain to attend the mayor's annual civic reception and

parade. This festival is one of joy, tradition and honor for the British royal

family and citizens.

Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m., the invitees assembled at Park Corner, where

guests were serenaded by a council team for security, a large fleet of police,

and a hundred-strong band to enliven the parade. At 10:15 a.m., the mayor

marched towards St. Margaret's Church with more than five hundred guests of

the Maltese Culture Society and citizens of all ages of Bara playing music, and

the 25 members of the priest who were waiting in the church welcomed the

mayor. Special prayers are held in the church. The guests also join in this

prayer. And this was an exceptional religious prayer. The Pardis were joined in

prayer by the Mayor's Muslim Religious Advisor, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists,

Christians and Muslim guests. After the prayer, the council team marched to

the town hall with the parade. When the parade arrived at the town hall, the

mayor exchanged greetings with everyone one by one. Guests were escorted

to the BLC conference room where special refreshments were served in their

honour.

In his brief address to the arriving guests, the Mayor expressed his gratitude to

everyone and sought everyone's cooperation along the way. Speaker of

Newham Council, Councilor Rahima Rahman, Mayor of Havering Council and

Mayor's Religious Advisor also addressed the honored citizens. Born in a noble

family in Pabna district of Bangladesh, Moin Qadri has been able to strengthen

his position in the British Multicultural Society as well as shine the image of

Bangladesh in the British multinational society.