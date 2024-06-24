Court imposes travel ban on Matiur, wife, son

ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

Allegations of amassing illegal wealth surfaced after a video went viral showing Matiur’s son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat buying a goat for Tk 15 lakh during Eid-ul-Azha.

Matiur has since faced severe criticism over claims of acquiring illegal wealth amounting to thousands of crores in Bangladesh, with alleged investments in Singapore, the United States, Canada, and the UAE.

A three-member committee has already been constituted to probe the allegations against Matiur, former member of National Board of Revenue (NBR), with a deputy director as the head to investigate the allegation.

According to the ACC, there is a seven-storeyed house at Bashundhara D-Block in the name of Matiur Rahman and his family members. Besides, he has the share in a multi-storeyed building being built at Block-I under the supervision of Jesix, a developer company owned by Matiur.

Moreover, Matiur Rahman owns a shoe factory, called ‘Global’ on a 300-bigha of land near Bhaluka Seed Store area in Mymensingh, a resort in Narsingdi, a shooting spot at Pubail. The ACC suspects that there are a lot of properties in the names of Matiur Rahman and his family members at different parts of the country.

Matiur’s wife Laila Kaniz Lucky is chairman of Narsingdi Raipura upazila.