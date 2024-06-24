PM Sheikh Hasina opens Mujib and Independence in Parliament Bhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated the ‘Mujib and Independence’ built on the first level of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

After the inauguration the prime minister visited ‘Mujib and Independence’, a display of photos and videos on the life of Bangabandhu, his leading the nation to independence in 1971 among others.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury accompanied her, according to a press release from Parliament Secretariat.

The speaker briefed the prime minister about the array of still pictures and videos of historic events on display in ‘Mujib and Independence’ infrastructure.

The prime minister signed the visitors’ book and appreciated the display of valuable historic contents at ‘Mujib and Independence’.

She congratulated all including the speaker on establishing ‘Mujib and Independence’ complex in the National Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Md. Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Iqbalur Rahim, Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Whip Nazrul Islam Babu, Whips Shaimum Sarwar Kamal, Masrafe Bin Mortaza and Sanjida Khanam were present at the event.

Later, members of National Parliament including Cabinet members visited ‘Mujib and Independence’, built as a mini museum.

‘Mujib and Independence’ is a unique attempt to preserve and spread the history of Bangladesh’s great Liberation War and the independence achieved under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On display In the first room id ancient history of Bengal, Bangabandhu’s childhood and adolescence, becoming Mujib Bhai in his youth, the partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan, the 1952 Language Movement and the change in the political landscape of the 1950s, the 6- point movement, the mass uprising of the 1969 leading to 1970 election which Awami League won massively.

Starting from the context of victory in the historic elections of 1970 and the flow of events leading to the Liberation War have found place in the second room.

Bangabandhu’s thunderous speech on March 7, mass killings by Pakistani invading forces on March 25, Bangabandhu’s declaration of independence on March 26 in the first hour, the relentless struggle of people from all walks of life in the long nine-month bloody war and the sacrifices of freedom fighters and heroes have been shown in this room.

The third room has on display the glorious victory of Bangladesh, the heroic contribution of the freedom fighter Bangabandhu’s homecoming, reconstruction of the war-torn country, and consolidation of Bangladesh’s identity in the international arena.

The struggling life of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and some fragments of Bangabandhu’s family life have also been displayed along with dark chapter of the history of Bangladesh that took place on August 15, 1975 with the assassination of Bangabandhu.