Yellow heat health alerts in place for most of England

Yellow heat health alerts are in place for most of England this week, as daytime temperatures could reach 30C (86F).

The alerts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will remain in place in eight regions until 17:00 on Thursday.

A yellow alert indicates that weather conditions could pose a risk to those who are particularly vulnerable.

The UKHSA says minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector.